Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2778 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
