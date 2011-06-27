Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva SCX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room48.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2696 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
