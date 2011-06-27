  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Achieva
  4. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva S Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Achieva
Overview
See Achieva Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2772 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
See Achieva Inventory

Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles