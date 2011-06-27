  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Achieva
  4. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva S Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Achieva
Overview
See Achieva Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room48.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2696 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
See Achieva Inventory

Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles