Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva Coupe Consumer Reviews

Nothing Like It JP Racer , 10/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Not much to say. The car is about as fun to drive as they get and handles very well. It is also highly reliable and I would recomend it to anyone that is considering this class of car. Report Abuse

Nice car achievasc92 , 12/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The SC, with the 3.3 v6 is awesome, it accelerates quickly and smoothly. While its not as quick as the SCX, it holds its own. It takes curves very well and how many other cars at the time had electronically adjustable shocks. You can change the suspension settings with the touch of a button. Report Abuse

Excellent RyanjLayton , 09/26/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this was the best car that was affordable to myself and it was really reliable i put over 200k on engine without trouble then when i got to 220k i blew my head gasket but other than that i really enjoyed havijng this car. Report Abuse

Achieva SCX 5 speed Stevenjay , 12/03/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I found this car to be economical, reliable, good looking & fun to drive. The H/O dual cam 2.4 with 5 speed makes a world of difference in both performance & driving enjoyment. Very low production especially w/ 5 speed. Achieva's have gotten a bad rap in many forums but I truly liked mine. It's a good looking car you don't see everywhere. I have had many cars & this was one of my favorites! Report Abuse