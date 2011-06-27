Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva Coupe Consumer Reviews
Nothing Like It
Not much to say. The car is about as fun to drive as they get and handles very well. It is also highly reliable and I would recomend it to anyone that is considering this class of car.
Nice car
The SC, with the 3.3 v6 is awesome, it accelerates quickly and smoothly. While its not as quick as the SCX, it holds its own. It takes curves very well and how many other cars at the time had electronically adjustable shocks. You can change the suspension settings with the touch of a button.
Excellent
this was the best car that was affordable to myself and it was really reliable i put over 200k on engine without trouble then when i got to 220k i blew my head gasket but other than that i really enjoyed havijng this car.
Achieva SCX 5 speed
I found this car to be economical, reliable, good looking & fun to drive. The H/O dual cam 2.4 with 5 speed makes a world of difference in both performance & driving enjoyment. Very low production especially w/ 5 speed. Achieva's have gotten a bad rap in many forums but I truly liked mine. It's a good looking car you don't see everywhere. I have had many cars & this was one of my favorites!
92 Olds Achieva 2dr SL Quad 4
Performance--I like the car's heavy steering, and it even offers semi- decent feel, but it doesnt respond quickly, and body roll is excessive. My father's bigger 1997 Taurus handles much better than this. The ca. 160 hp. Quad 4 accelerates decently but not outstandingly. Braking is poor. Interior and Exterior-The one thing I like about this car is its exterior styling. An unusual, wedgy shape...especially sleek with the spoiler, and 16" alloys. The car's a good size, too...nice and medium. Ergonomics are average in the interior, but not surprisingly, quality is very poor.
