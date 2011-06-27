Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Achieva SCX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$996
|$1,527
|$1,821
|Clean
|$872
|$1,341
|$1,598
|Average
|$624
|$968
|$1,153
|Rough
|$377
|$595
|$708
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Achieva S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$902
|$1,401
|$1,678
|Clean
|$790
|$1,230
|$1,473
|Average
|$566
|$888
|$1,063
|Rough
|$341
|$546
|$652
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Achieva S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$899
|$1,401
|$1,678
|Clean
|$787
|$1,230
|$1,473
|Average
|$564
|$888
|$1,063
|Rough
|$340
|$546
|$652
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Achieva SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,509
|$1,798
|Clean
|$864
|$1,324
|$1,578
|Average
|$619
|$956
|$1,139
|Rough
|$374
|$588
|$699
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Achieva SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,007
|$1,509
|$1,787
|Clean
|$882
|$1,324
|$1,569
|Average
|$631
|$956
|$1,132
|Rough
|$381
|$588
|$695