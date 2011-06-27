  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2015 Nissan Xterra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Xterra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,640
See Xterra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,640
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,640
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Leather Packageyes
Nevada Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
300 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,640
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
PRO-4X Floor Mats (3-Piece)yes
Adjustable Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,640
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Special Paint- SolarFlare Yellow (Late Availability)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Maximum cargo capacity65.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure29.4 degrees
Length178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Angle of approach33.2 degrees
Height74.9 in.
EPA interior volume136.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Metallic Blue
  • Night Armor
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Glacier White
  • Lava Red
  • SolarFlare Yellow (Late Availability)
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Steel, cloth
  • Gray/White, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,640
P265/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,640
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Xterra Inventory

Related Used 2015 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles