Used 2015 Nissan Xterra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Xterra SUV
X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$52,239*
Total Cash Price
$29,533
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,239*
Total Cash Price
$29,533
PRO-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,246*
Total Cash Price
$25,579
PRO-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$41,133*
Total Cash Price
$23,254
S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,778*
Total Cash Price
$24,184
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$57,998*
Total Cash Price
$32,788
X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$60,466*
Total Cash Price
$34,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Xterra SUV X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$4,583
|Maintenance
|$1,584
|$975
|$833
|$2,842
|$2,193
|$8,428
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,601
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,835
|Financing
|$1,589
|$1,276
|$946
|$592
|$213
|$4,616
|Depreciation
|$7,176
|$2,676
|$2,355
|$2,087
|$1,872
|$16,165
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,763
|$8,988
|$8,409
|$10,032
|$9,047
|$52,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Xterra SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$4,583
|Maintenance
|$1,584
|$975
|$833
|$2,842
|$2,193
|$8,428
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,601
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,835
|Financing
|$1,589
|$1,276
|$946
|$592
|$213
|$4,616
|Depreciation
|$7,176
|$2,676
|$2,355
|$2,087
|$1,872
|$16,165
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,763
|$8,988
|$8,409
|$10,032
|$9,047
|$52,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Xterra SUV PRO-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$842
|$3,970
|Maintenance
|$1,372
|$845
|$722
|$2,462
|$1,900
|$7,300
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,387
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,590
|Financing
|$1,376
|$1,106
|$820
|$513
|$185
|$3,999
|Depreciation
|$6,215
|$2,318
|$2,039
|$1,807
|$1,621
|$14,001
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,653
|$7,785
|$7,283
|$8,689
|$7,836
|$45,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Xterra SUV PRO-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$680
|$700
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$3,609
|Maintenance
|$1,247
|$768
|$656
|$2,238
|$1,727
|$6,636
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,445
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,005
|$745
|$466
|$168
|$3,635
|Depreciation
|$5,650
|$2,107
|$1,854
|$1,643
|$1,474
|$12,728
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,412
|$7,077
|$6,621
|$7,899
|$7,124
|$41,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Xterra SUV S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,753
|Maintenance
|$1,297
|$799
|$682
|$2,328
|$1,796
|$6,901
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,311
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,503
|Financing
|$1,301
|$1,045
|$775
|$485
|$175
|$3,780
|Depreciation
|$5,876
|$2,191
|$1,928
|$1,709
|$1,533
|$13,237
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,908
|$7,360
|$6,886
|$8,215
|$7,409
|$42,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Xterra SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$5,089
|Maintenance
|$1,758
|$1,083
|$925
|$3,156
|$2,435
|$9,357
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,778
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,037
|Financing
|$1,764
|$1,417
|$1,050
|$657
|$237
|$5,125
|Depreciation
|$7,967
|$2,971
|$2,614
|$2,317
|$2,078
|$17,946
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,501
|$9,979
|$9,336
|$11,138
|$10,045
|$57,998
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Xterra SUV X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$5,305
|Maintenance
|$1,833
|$1,129
|$964
|$3,290
|$2,539
|$9,755
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,854
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,124
|Financing
|$1,839
|$1,477
|$1,095
|$685
|$247
|$5,343
|Depreciation
|$8,306
|$3,097
|$2,725
|$2,415
|$2,167
|$18,710
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,831
|$2,916
|$3,003
|$3,094
|$14,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,246
|$10,403
|$9,733
|$11,612
|$10,472
|$60,466
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Xterra in Virginia is:not available
