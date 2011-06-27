Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Xterra SUV
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$48,461*
Total Cash Price
$26,190
X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$48,461*
Total Cash Price
$26,190
S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$41,974*
Total Cash Price
$22,684
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,684*
Total Cash Price
$21,447
Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$38,158*
Total Cash Price
$20,622
X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$53,803*
Total Cash Price
$29,077
Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,092*
Total Cash Price
$30,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Xterra SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$4,558
|Maintenance
|$961
|$818
|$2,800
|$685
|$2,262
|$7,526
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,427
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,661
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,133
|$838
|$525
|$191
|$4,094
|Depreciation
|$5,795
|$2,445
|$2,151
|$1,908
|$1,711
|$14,009
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,401
|$8,451
|$10,060
|$7,623
|$8,927
|$48,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Xterra SUV X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$4,558
|Maintenance
|$961
|$818
|$2,800
|$685
|$2,262
|$7,526
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,427
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,661
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,133
|$838
|$525
|$191
|$4,094
|Depreciation
|$5,795
|$2,445
|$2,151
|$1,908
|$1,711
|$14,009
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,401
|$8,451
|$10,060
|$7,623
|$8,927
|$48,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Xterra SUV S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$833
|$708
|$2,426
|$593
|$1,959
|$6,519
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,220
|$981
|$726
|$454
|$165
|$3,546
|Depreciation
|$5,019
|$2,118
|$1,863
|$1,652
|$1,482
|$12,134
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,607
|$7,319
|$8,713
|$6,602
|$7,732
|$41,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Xterra SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$769
|$791
|$3,733
|Maintenance
|$787
|$670
|$2,293
|$561
|$1,852
|$6,163
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,169
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,360
|Financing
|$1,153
|$928
|$686
|$430
|$156
|$3,353
|Depreciation
|$4,746
|$2,002
|$1,762
|$1,562
|$1,401
|$11,472
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,974
|$6,920
|$8,238
|$6,242
|$7,310
|$39,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Xterra SUV Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$676
|$696
|$717
|$739
|$761
|$3,589
|Maintenance
|$757
|$644
|$2,205
|$539
|$1,781
|$5,926
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,109
|$892
|$660
|$413
|$150
|$3,224
|Depreciation
|$4,563
|$1,925
|$1,694
|$1,502
|$1,347
|$11,031
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,552
|$6,654
|$7,921
|$6,002
|$7,029
|$38,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Xterra SUV X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,060
|Maintenance
|$1,067
|$908
|$3,109
|$760
|$2,511
|$8,356
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,585
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,844
|Financing
|$1,564
|$1,258
|$931
|$582
|$212
|$4,546
|Depreciation
|$6,434
|$2,714
|$2,389
|$2,118
|$1,899
|$15,554
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,878
|$9,382
|$11,169
|$8,463
|$9,911
|$53,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Xterra SUV Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,276
|Maintenance
|$1,113
|$947
|$3,241
|$792
|$2,618
|$8,711
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,652
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,923
|Financing
|$1,630
|$1,311
|$970
|$607
|$221
|$4,739
|Depreciation
|$6,708
|$2,830
|$2,490
|$2,208
|$1,980
|$16,216
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,831
|$2,916
|$3,003
|$3,094
|$14,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,511
|$9,781
|$11,644
|$8,823
|$10,333
|$56,092
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Xterra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Xterra in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Nissan Xterra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019