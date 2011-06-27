  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2013 Nissan Xterra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Xterra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,440
See Xterra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,440
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,440
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,440
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Nevada Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
300 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,440
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Adjustable Cargo Organizeryes
Pro-4X Floor Mats (3-Piece)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,440
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4408 lbs.
Gross weight5399 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.2 degrees
Maximum payload989 lbs.
Angle of departure29.4 degrees
Length178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height74.9 in.
EPA interior volume136.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Exterior Colors
  • Lava Red
  • Metallic Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Night Armor
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,440
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,440
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Xterra Inventory

Related Used 2013 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles