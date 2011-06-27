  1. Home
Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,720
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Protection Package Ayes
Protection Package Byes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compassyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Sliding Cargo Area Organizeryes
Dockable DVDyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Nevada Tow Hitch w/Ballyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4206 lbs.
Gross weight5200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30.5 degrees
Maximum payload881 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height74.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue
  • Super Black
  • Night Armor
  • Avalanche
  • Red Brick
  • Silver Lightning
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
