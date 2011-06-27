Used 2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque284 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4167 lbs.
Gross weight5200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31.7 degrees
Maximum payload1058 lbs.
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Night Armor Pearl
  • Red Brawn Pearl
  • Avalanche
  • Granite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Super Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Lightning Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Blue/Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P265/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
