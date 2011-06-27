  1. Home
Used 2005 Nissan Xterra S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Torque284 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,650
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,650
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,650
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,650
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4098 lbs.
Gross weight5200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30.5 degrees
Maximum payload1123 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height74.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Exterior Colors
  • Night Armor Pearl
  • Red Brawn Pearl
  • Avalanche
  • Granite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Super Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Lightning Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Canteen Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Desert/Graphite
  • Steel/Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,650
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
