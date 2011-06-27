  1. Home
Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Xterra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/368.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Torque202 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,800
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,800
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3760 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31.2 degrees
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length178 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Exterior Colors
  • Just Blue Clearcoat
  • Canteen Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Lightning Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Super Black Clearcoat
  • Avalanche
  • Granite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Thermal Red Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Sage
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,800
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
