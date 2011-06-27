  1. Home
Used 2003 Nissan Xterra SE S/C Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,999
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,999
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.6/329.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,999
Torque246 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,999
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,999
8 total speakersyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,999
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,999
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,999
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,999
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,999
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3911 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach32.7 degrees
Maximum payload992 lbs.
Angle of departure28.4 degrees
Length178 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,999
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atomic Orange Clearcoat
  • Canteen Metallic Clearcoat
  • Just Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Avalanche
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Super Black Clearcoat
  • Molten Lava Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sage
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,999
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,999
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,999
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
