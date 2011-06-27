  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2002 Nissan Xterra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Xterra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,699
See Xterra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,699
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,699
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.6/349.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,699
Torque231 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,699
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,699
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,699
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,699
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,699
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,699
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room52 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,699
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,699
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.6 cu.ft.
Length178 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3888 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height74 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,699
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sedona Metallic Clearcoat
  • Super Black
  • Solar Yellow
  • Shock Blue
  • Molten Lava Metallic Clearcoat
  • Alpine Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Gold Rush Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cloud White
  • Just Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sage
  • Gray Celadon
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,699
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,699
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,699
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Xterra Inventory

Related Used 2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles