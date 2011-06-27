Used 2002 Nissan Xterra SE Features & Specs
|Overview
See Xterra Inventory
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|291.0/329.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|Torque
|200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|8 total speakers
|yes
|210 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front hip room
|52 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|Front track
|60 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|178 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3831 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|44.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|10.4 in.
|Height
|74 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|70.4 in.
|Rear track
|59.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Xterra
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,199
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2002 Nissan Xterra SE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic