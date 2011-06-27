  1. Home
Used 2001 Nissan Xterra SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Xterra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,099
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,099
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,099
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/329.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,099
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,099
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,099
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,099
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,099
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,099
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,099
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room52 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,099
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,099
Length178 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3821 lbs.
Height74 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,099
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Rush Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Cloud White
  • Solar Yellow
  • Alpine Green Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Mineral Blue Metallic
  • Just Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dusk
  • Sage
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,099
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/65R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,099
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,099
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
