2022 Nissan Versa SR Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Versa
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,490
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG35
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/40 mpg
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/432.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower122 hp @ 6,300 rpm
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity876 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Lighting Package +$705
Electronics Package +$880
Trunk Package +$135
Convenience Package +$400
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Center Armrest w/Storage +$320
Carpeted Floor Mats +$215
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$245
Premium Paint +$395
Chrome Trunk Accent +$125
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Angle of departure20.1 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,729 lbs.
EPA interior volume103.9 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,605 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height57.7 in.
Length177.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload876 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.5 in.
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monarch Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Aspen White TriCoat
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Sport, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
