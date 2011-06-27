  1. Home
2021 Nissan Versa S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Versa
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,980
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.6/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Lighting Packageyes
Trunk Packageyes
Electronics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Center Armrest w/Storageyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Chrome Trunk Accentyes
Splash Guardsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2599 lbs.
Gross weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload862 lbs.
Angle of departure20.1 degrees
Length177.0 in.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume103.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Fresh Powder
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
