2020 Nissan Versa Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Retail, Lease or Finance - Expires 10/01/2020
90 Day Deferred Payment for Retail, Lease or FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Select returning NMAC lessees may be eligible for waiver of up to 2 remaining lease payments, plus waiver of lease disposition fee and/or up to $500 in excess wear and use charges, when purchasing or leasing a new Nissan Financed through NMAC. Nissan LEAF and Single-Pay lessees are ineligible for this offer. Residency restrictions may apply. Program not available in California. See your Nissan dealer for complete details.
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Natural Disaster Relief for Retail or Lease - Expires 11/09/2020
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with NMAC Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
Customer Bonus Cash for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
Natural Disaster Relief for Retail or Lease
All 2020 Nissan Versa Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
