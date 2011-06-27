2020 Nissan Versa Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Versa Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,348*
Total Cash Price
$20,240
SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,348*
Total Cash Price
$20,240
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,471*
Total Cash Price
$15,937
SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,018*
Total Cash Price
$17,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Versa Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$933
|$966
|$999
|$1,035
|$4,836
|Maintenance
|$469
|$781
|$611
|$1,187
|$1,660
|$4,708
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$945
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,153
|Financing
|$1,088
|$875
|$649
|$405
|$146
|$3,164
|Depreciation
|$2,690
|$2,123
|$2,009
|$2,356
|$2,231
|$11,410
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,248
|$5,955
|$5,649
|$6,591
|$6,905
|$32,348
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Versa Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$3,808
|Maintenance
|$369
|$615
|$481
|$935
|$1,307
|$3,707
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$908
|Financing
|$857
|$689
|$511
|$319
|$115
|$2,491
|Depreciation
|$2,118
|$1,672
|$1,582
|$1,855
|$1,757
|$8,984
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,707
|$4,689
|$4,448
|$5,190
|$5,437
|$25,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Versa Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$897
|$4,189
|Maintenance
|$406
|$677
|$529
|$1,029
|$1,438
|$4,078
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$818
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$999
|Financing
|$943
|$758
|$562
|$351
|$127
|$2,740
|Depreciation
|$2,330
|$1,839
|$1,740
|$2,041
|$1,933
|$9,882
|Fuel
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,278
|$5,158
|$4,893
|$5,709
|$5,981
|$28,018
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Nissan Versa in Virginia is:not available
