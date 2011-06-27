Used 2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,450
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/421.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyes
Floor & Trunk Mats (5-Piece)yes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
Exterior Options
Chrome Trunk Accentyes
15" Accessory Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2475 lbs.
Gross weight3426 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload951 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fresh Powder
  • Gun Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/65R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
