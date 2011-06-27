Used 2018 Nissan Versa Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Versa Sedan
1.6 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,301*
Total Cash Price
$14,766
1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$23,859*
Total Cash Price
$11,627
1.6 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,301*
Total Cash Price
$14,766
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,245*
Total Cash Price
$12,790
1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,813*
Total Cash Price
$12,092
1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,641*
Total Cash Price
$16,394
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Sedan 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,813
|Maintenance
|$776
|$556
|$1,795
|$1,045
|$1,414
|$5,585
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,036
|Financing
|$794
|$639
|$472
|$296
|$108
|$2,309
|Depreciation
|$3,769
|$1,317
|$1,158
|$1,027
|$921
|$8,193
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,391
|$5,033
|$6,157
|$5,244
|$5,476
|$30,301
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Sedan 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$804
|$3,790
|Maintenance
|$611
|$438
|$1,413
|$823
|$1,113
|$4,398
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$652
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$816
|Financing
|$625
|$503
|$372
|$233
|$85
|$1,818
|Depreciation
|$2,968
|$1,037
|$912
|$809
|$725
|$6,451
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,607
|$3,963
|$4,848
|$4,129
|$4,312
|$23,859
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Sedan 1.6 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,813
|Maintenance
|$776
|$556
|$1,795
|$1,045
|$1,414
|$5,585
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,036
|Financing
|$794
|$639
|$472
|$296
|$108
|$2,309
|Depreciation
|$3,769
|$1,317
|$1,158
|$1,027
|$921
|$8,193
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,391
|$5,033
|$6,157
|$5,244
|$5,476
|$30,301
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Sedan 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$672
|$482
|$1,554
|$905
|$1,224
|$4,838
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$717
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$898
|Financing
|$688
|$553
|$409
|$256
|$94
|$2,000
|Depreciation
|$3,265
|$1,141
|$1,003
|$890
|$798
|$7,096
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,268
|$4,359
|$5,333
|$4,542
|$4,743
|$26,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Sedan 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$836
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$635
|$456
|$1,470
|$856
|$1,158
|$4,574
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$849
|Financing
|$650
|$523
|$387
|$242
|$88
|$1,891
|Depreciation
|$3,087
|$1,078
|$948
|$841
|$754
|$6,709
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,871
|$4,122
|$5,042
|$4,294
|$4,484
|$24,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Sedan 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,134
|$5,344
|Maintenance
|$862
|$618
|$1,992
|$1,160
|$1,569
|$6,201
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,151
|Financing
|$881
|$709
|$525
|$329
|$120
|$2,563
|Depreciation
|$4,185
|$1,462
|$1,286
|$1,141
|$1,022
|$9,096
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,316
|$5,588
|$6,836
|$5,822
|$6,080
|$33,641
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Versa
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Nissan Versa in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Nissan Versa info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019