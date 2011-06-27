  1. Home
Used 2016 Nissan Versa Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Versa
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG353530
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/40 mpg31/40 mpg27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/432.0 mi.334.8/432.0 mi.291.6/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.10.8 gal.10.8 gal.
Combined MPG353530
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm107 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm107 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm109 hp @ 6000 rpm109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Tech Packagenoyesno
Appearance Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
electric power steeringyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesno
front seatback storagenoyesno
Audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyesyesyes
Floor & Trunk Mats (5-Piece)yesyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesyes
Interior Trim Appliquenoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.51.7 in.51.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room48.1 in.48.1 in.48.1 in.
clothyesnoyes
premium clothnoyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.2 in.46.2 in.46.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Chrome Trunk Accentyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
15" Accessory Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
Fog Lightsnoyesno
Rear Trunk Spoilernonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.no14.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees20.5 degrees20.5 degrees
Length175.4 in.175.4 in.175.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.1 degrees19.1 degrees19.1 degrees
Height59.6 in.59.6 in.59.6 in.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.105.1 cu.ft.105.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Graphite Blue
  • Metallic Blue
  • Titanium
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Graphite Blue
  • Metallic Blue
  • Titanium
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Graphite Blue
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Sandstone, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P185/65R15 tiresyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,040
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
