Versa Sedan
1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$23,632*
Total Cash Price
$8,827
1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,013*
Total Cash Price
$11,210
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$30,013*
Total Cash Price
$11,210
1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,995*
Total Cash Price
$9,710
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$24,577*
Total Cash Price
$9,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Versa Sedan 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$804
|$3,790
|Maintenance
|$1,331
|$792
|$698
|$589
|$1,671
|$5,081
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$507
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$671
|Financing
|$475
|$381
|$283
|$177
|$64
|$1,380
|Depreciation
|$2,608
|$854
|$751
|$666
|$597
|$5,476
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,890
|$4,140
|$3,964
|$3,795
|$4,843
|$23,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Versa Sedan 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,813
|Maintenance
|$1,690
|$1,006
|$886
|$748
|$2,122
|$6,453
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$644
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$852
|Financing
|$603
|$484
|$359
|$225
|$81
|$1,753
|Depreciation
|$3,312
|$1,085
|$954
|$846
|$758
|$6,955
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,750
|$5,258
|$5,034
|$4,820
|$6,151
|$30,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Versa Sedan 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,813
|Maintenance
|$1,690
|$1,006
|$886
|$748
|$2,122
|$6,453
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$644
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$852
|Financing
|$603
|$484
|$359
|$225
|$81
|$1,753
|Depreciation
|$3,312
|$1,085
|$954
|$846
|$758
|$6,955
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,750
|$5,258
|$5,034
|$4,820
|$6,151
|$30,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Versa Sedan 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$1,464
|$871
|$768
|$648
|$1,838
|$5,589
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$558
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$738
|Financing
|$523
|$419
|$311
|$195
|$70
|$1,518
|Depreciation
|$2,869
|$939
|$826
|$733
|$657
|$6,024
|Fuel
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,579
|$4,554
|$4,360
|$4,175
|$5,327
|$25,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Versa Sedan 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$836
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$1,384
|$824
|$726
|$613
|$1,738
|$5,284
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$527
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$698
|Financing
|$494
|$396
|$294
|$184
|$67
|$1,435
|Depreciation
|$2,712
|$888
|$781
|$693
|$621
|$5,695
|Fuel
|$945
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,022
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,166
|$4,306
|$4,123
|$3,947
|$5,037
|$24,577
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan Versa in Virginia is:not available
