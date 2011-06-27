Used 2015 Nissan Versa Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Versa Sedan
1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,320*
Total Cash Price
$10,279
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,320*
Total Cash Price
$10,279
1.6 SL w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,396*
Total Cash Price
$8,903
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$24,010*
Total Cash Price
$8,418
1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,553*
Total Cash Price
$11,413
1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$23,087*
Total Cash Price
$8,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Sedan 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,813
|Maintenance
|$992
|$869
|$733
|$1,772
|$1,669
|$6,034
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$596
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$804
|Financing
|$552
|$445
|$329
|$207
|$74
|$1,607
|Depreciation
|$3,148
|$980
|$862
|$765
|$687
|$6,443
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,850
|$5,051
|$4,843
|$5,845
|$5,733
|$29,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Sedan 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,813
|Maintenance
|$992
|$869
|$733
|$1,772
|$1,669
|$6,034
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$596
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$804
|Financing
|$552
|$445
|$329
|$207
|$74
|$1,607
|Depreciation
|$3,148
|$980
|$862
|$765
|$687
|$6,443
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,850
|$5,051
|$4,843
|$5,845
|$5,733
|$29,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Sedan 1.6 SL w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$859
|$752
|$635
|$1,535
|$1,445
|$5,226
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$516
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$696
|Financing
|$479
|$385
|$285
|$179
|$64
|$1,392
|Depreciation
|$2,727
|$849
|$747
|$662
|$595
|$5,580
|Fuel
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,799
|$4,375
|$4,194
|$5,062
|$4,965
|$25,396
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Sedan 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$836
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$812
|$711
|$600
|$1,451
|$1,367
|$4,941
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$488
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$658
|Financing
|$452
|$364
|$269
|$170
|$60
|$1,316
|Depreciation
|$2,578
|$803
|$706
|$626
|$563
|$5,276
|Fuel
|$945
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,022
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,428
|$4,136
|$3,966
|$4,786
|$4,695
|$24,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Sedan 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,134
|$5,344
|Maintenance
|$1,101
|$964
|$814
|$1,967
|$1,853
|$6,699
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$661
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$893
|Financing
|$613
|$494
|$365
|$230
|$82
|$1,784
|Depreciation
|$3,495
|$1,089
|$957
|$849
|$763
|$7,153
|Fuel
|$1,282
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,809
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,715
|$5,608
|$5,376
|$6,489
|$6,365
|$32,553
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Sedan 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$804
|$3,790
|Maintenance
|$781
|$684
|$577
|$1,395
|$1,314
|$4,751
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$469
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$633
|Financing
|$435
|$350
|$259
|$163
|$58
|$1,265
|Depreciation
|$2,479
|$772
|$679
|$602
|$541
|$5,073
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,181
|$3,977
|$3,813
|$4,602
|$4,514
|$23,087
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Versa
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Versa in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Nissan Versa info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019