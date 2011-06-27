  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Versa
  4. Used 2014 Nissan Versa
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Versa
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,890
See Versa Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,890
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,890
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,890
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,890
Tech Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,890
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,890
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,890
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,890
Interior Trim Appliquesyes
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyes
Floor & Trunk Mats (5-Piece)yes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,890
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,890
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,890
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,890
Chrome Trunk Accentyes
16" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,890
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight2498 lbs.
Gross weight3389 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length175.4 in.
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,890
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Gray
  • Red Brick
  • Fresh Powder
  • Titanium
  • Super Black
  • Blue Onyx
  • Metallic Blue
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,890
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P185/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,890
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,890
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Versa Inventory

Related Used 2014 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles