Used 2014 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Versa
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,790
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyes
Floor & Trunk Mats (5-Piece)yes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
Exterior Options
Chrome Trunk Accentyes
15" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight2437 lbs.
Gross weight3389 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length175.4 in.
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Gray
  • Red Brick
  • Fresh Powder
  • Titanium
  • Super Black
  • Blue Onyx
  • Metallic Blue
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
P185/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
