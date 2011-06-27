Used 2014 Nissan Versa Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Versa Sedan
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$28,068*
Total Cash Price
$9,211
1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,068*
Total Cash Price
$9,211
1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$22,101*
Total Cash Price
$7,253
1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,311*
Total Cash Price
$7,978
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$22,985*
Total Cash Price
$7,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Versa Sedan 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$856
|$718
|$1,741
|$624
|$1,589
|$5,527
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$540
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$748
|Financing
|$495
|$399
|$295
|$184
|$67
|$1,440
|Depreciation
|$3,137
|$831
|$730
|$648
|$582
|$5,927
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,588
|$4,703
|$5,683
|$4,555
|$5,538
|$28,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Versa Sedan 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$856
|$718
|$1,741
|$624
|$1,589
|$5,527
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$540
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$748
|Financing
|$495
|$399
|$295
|$184
|$67
|$1,440
|Depreciation
|$3,137
|$831
|$730
|$648
|$582
|$5,927
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,588
|$4,703
|$5,683
|$4,555
|$5,538
|$28,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Versa Sedan 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$674
|$565
|$1,371
|$491
|$1,251
|$4,352
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$425
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$589
|Financing
|$390
|$314
|$232
|$145
|$53
|$1,134
|Depreciation
|$2,470
|$654
|$575
|$510
|$458
|$4,667
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,975
|$3,703
|$4,475
|$3,587
|$4,361
|$22,101
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Versa Sedan 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,162
|Maintenance
|$741
|$622
|$1,508
|$540
|$1,376
|$4,787
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$468
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$648
|Financing
|$429
|$345
|$255
|$160
|$58
|$1,247
|Depreciation
|$2,717
|$719
|$633
|$561
|$504
|$5,134
|Fuel
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,573
|$4,073
|$4,923
|$3,946
|$4,797
|$24,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Versa Sedan 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,935
|Maintenance
|$701
|$588
|$1,426
|$511
|$1,301
|$4,526
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$442
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$613
|Financing
|$406
|$327
|$241
|$151
|$55
|$1,179
|Depreciation
|$2,569
|$680
|$598
|$530
|$476
|$4,854
|Fuel
|$945
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,022
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,214
|$3,851
|$4,654
|$3,730
|$4,535
|$22,985
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Versa
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Versa in Virginia is:not available
Legal
