Used 2012 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Versa
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
SL Tech Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirroryes
Carpeted Floor and Trunk Mats (5-Piece)yes
Interior Trim Appliqueyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.1 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Trunk Spoileryes
Chrome Trunk Accentyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2459 lbs.
Gross weight3389 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume104.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Fresh Powder
  • Red Brick
  • Metallic Blue
  • Blue Onyx Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Sandstone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P185/65R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
