  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Versa
  4. Used 2011 Nissan Versa
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Versa
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,380
See Versa Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,380
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,380
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Plus Packageyes
VDC Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,380
90 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Air conditioningyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,380
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Aluminum Kick Plateyes
Carpeted Floor and Trunk Matsyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,380
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Rear Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2722 lbs.
Gross weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length169.1 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume112.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Exterior Colors
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Fresh Powder
  • Metallic Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,380
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
P185/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,380
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,380
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Versa Inventory

Related Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles