Used 2010 Nissan Versa Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|30
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/32 mpg
|28/34 mpg
|24/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/422.4 mi.
|369.6/448.8 mi.
|316.8/422.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|30
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Torque
|127 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|127 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|127 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 5200 rpm
|122 hp @ 5200 rpm
|122 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.2 ft.
|34.2 ft.
|34.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|stability control
|no
|yes
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|traction control
|no
|yes
|no
|Emergency interior trunk release
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|VDC Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Power Plus Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Navigation Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Premium Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Charcoal Sport Interior Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Moonroof Package
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|90 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|no
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|no
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|no
|180-watt audio output
|no
|yes
|no
|radio data system
|no
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|yes
|simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|trunk light
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Aluminum Kick Plate
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Accent Lighting
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Floor Mats/Trunk Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Area Organizer
|yes
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|48.8 in.
|48.8 in.
|48.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|premium cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.2 in.
|47.2 in.
|47.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|no
|no
|Splash Guards
|yes
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Front track
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|50.4 cu.ft.
|50.4 cu.ft.
|13.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2722 lbs.
|2758 lbs.
|2700 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3770 lbs.
|3770 lbs.
|3770 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.8 cu.ft.
|17.8 cu.ft.
|13.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.31 cd.
|.31 cd.
|.31 cd.
|Length
|169.1 in.
|169.1 in.
|176.0 in.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|6.3 in.
|6.3 in.
|Height
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112.5 cu.ft.
|112.5 cu.ft.
|108.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|Rear track
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P185/65R H tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,400
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
