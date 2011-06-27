Used 2010 Nissan Versa Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG273027
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg28/34 mpg24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/422.4 mi.369.6/448.8 mi.316.8/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG273027
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 5200 rpm122 hp @ 5200 rpm122 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.34.2 ft.34.2 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
stability controlnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
traction controlnoyesno
Emergency interior trunk releasenonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
VDC Packageyesnoyes
Power Plus Packageyesnoyes
Navigation Packagenoyesno
Premium Packagenoyesno
Charcoal Sport Interior Packagenoyesno
Moonroof Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
90 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
180-watt audio outputnoyesno
radio data systemnoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesnoyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesno
cruise controlnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesno
front and rear door pocketsnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on center consolenonoyes
trunk lightnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Aluminum Kick Plateyesyesyes
Interior Accent Lightingyesyesyes
Auto-dimming Rearview Mirroryesyesyes
Floor Mats/Trunk Matyesyesyes
Cargo Area Organizeryesyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room48.8 in.48.8 in.48.8 in.
clothyesnoyes
premium clothnoyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.47.2 in.47.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Rear Spoileryesnono
Splash Guardsyesnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Front track58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.4 cu.ft.50.4 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight2722 lbs.2758 lbs.2700 lbs.
Gross weight3770 lbs.3770 lbs.3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.17.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd..31 cd..31 cd.
Length169.1 in.169.1 in.176.0 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
EPA interior volume112.5 cu.ft.112.5 cu.ft.108.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Metallic Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Metallic Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Blue Onyx Metallic
  • Red Brick Metallic
  • Fresh Powder
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
P185/65R H tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,400
Starting MSRP
$16,780
Starting MSRP
$14,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
