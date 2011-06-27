Used 2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.8 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight2720 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume108.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
  • Sandstone
  • Sonoma Sunset
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blue Onyx Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
P185/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
