Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note SR Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/421.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Premium Paintyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Universal Remoteyes
Floor & Cargo Mats (5-Piece)yes
Rear Cargo Coveryes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium cloth/sueded microfiberyes
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2524 lbs.
Gross weight3470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.2 degrees
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Angle of departure30.4 degrees
Length163.0 in.
Height60.5 in.
EPA interior volume112.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fresh Powder
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Aspen White
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
P195/55R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
