Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Versa Note Hatchback
SR 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,917*
Total Cash Price
$14,302
S 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,915*
Total Cash Price
$18,164
SV 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,915*
Total Cash Price
$18,164
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,509*
Total Cash Price
$15,732
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,954*
Total Cash Price
$14,874
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,543*
Total Cash Price
$20,166
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Note Hatchback SR 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$611
|$438
|$1,477
|$823
|$1,113
|$4,462
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$791
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$955
|Financing
|$769
|$619
|$458
|$286
|$104
|$2,236
|Depreciation
|$3,614
|$1,237
|$1,089
|$965
|$866
|$7,771
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,558
|$4,302
|$5,199
|$4,362
|$4,496
|$25,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Note Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$776
|$556
|$1,876
|$1,045
|$1,414
|$5,667
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,213
|Financing
|$977
|$786
|$582
|$363
|$132
|$2,840
|Depreciation
|$4,590
|$1,571
|$1,383
|$1,226
|$1,100
|$9,869
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,599
|$5,464
|$6,603
|$5,540
|$5,710
|$32,915
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Note Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$776
|$556
|$1,876
|$1,045
|$1,414
|$5,667
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,213
|Financing
|$977
|$786
|$582
|$363
|$132
|$2,840
|Depreciation
|$4,590
|$1,571
|$1,383
|$1,226
|$1,100
|$9,869
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,599
|$5,464
|$6,603
|$5,540
|$5,710
|$32,915
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Note Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$4,298
|Maintenance
|$672
|$482
|$1,625
|$905
|$1,224
|$4,908
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$870
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,051
|Financing
|$846
|$681
|$504
|$315
|$114
|$2,460
|Depreciation
|$3,975
|$1,361
|$1,198
|$1,062
|$953
|$8,548
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,314
|$4,732
|$5,719
|$4,798
|$4,946
|$28,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Note Hatchback SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$635
|$456
|$1,536
|$856
|$1,158
|$4,640
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$823
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$993
|Financing
|$800
|$644
|$476
|$297
|$108
|$2,325
|Depreciation
|$3,759
|$1,286
|$1,133
|$1,004
|$901
|$8,082
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,860
|$4,474
|$5,407
|$4,536
|$4,676
|$26,954
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Versa Note Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,509
|Maintenance
|$862
|$618
|$2,083
|$1,160
|$1,569
|$6,291
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,347
|Financing
|$1,084
|$873
|$646
|$403
|$147
|$3,153
|Depreciation
|$5,096
|$1,744
|$1,535
|$1,361
|$1,221
|$10,957
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,657
|$6,066
|$7,331
|$6,150
|$6,339
|$36,543
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Versa Note
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Nissan Versa Note in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019