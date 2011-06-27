Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Versa Note Hatchback
1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,950*
Total Cash Price
$12,786
1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,950*
Total Cash Price
$12,786
1.6 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,807*
Total Cash Price
$11,075
1.6 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,345*
Total Cash Price
$10,471
1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,370*
Total Cash Price
$10,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$1,615
|$1,006
|$886
|$748
|$2,047
|$6,303
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$725
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$933
|Financing
|$687
|$554
|$409
|$257
|$93
|$1,999
|Depreciation
|$3,604
|$1,179
|$1,038
|$919
|$826
|$7,565
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,161
|$5,451
|$5,198
|$4,956
|$6,185
|$30,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$1,615
|$1,006
|$886
|$748
|$2,047
|$6,303
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$725
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$933
|Financing
|$687
|$554
|$409
|$257
|$93
|$1,999
|Depreciation
|$3,604
|$1,179
|$1,038
|$919
|$826
|$7,565
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,161
|$5,451
|$5,198
|$4,956
|$6,185
|$30,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$4,298
|Maintenance
|$1,399
|$871
|$768
|$648
|$1,773
|$5,459
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$628
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$809
|Financing
|$595
|$480
|$354
|$222
|$80
|$1,731
|Depreciation
|$3,122
|$1,021
|$899
|$796
|$715
|$6,553
|Fuel
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,934
|$4,721
|$4,502
|$4,292
|$5,357
|$26,807
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$1,323
|$824
|$726
|$613
|$1,676
|$5,162
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$594
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$764
|Financing
|$563
|$453
|$335
|$210
|$76
|$1,637
|Depreciation
|$2,952
|$965
|$850
|$753
|$676
|$6,195
|Fuel
|$945
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,022
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,502
|$4,464
|$4,257
|$4,058
|$5,065
|$25,345
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$1,272
|$792
|$698
|$589
|$1,612
|$4,963
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$571
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$735
|Financing
|$541
|$436
|$322
|$202
|$73
|$1,574
|Depreciation
|$2,838
|$928
|$817
|$724
|$650
|$5,957
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,213
|$4,292
|$4,093
|$3,902
|$4,870
|$24,370
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Versa Note
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan Versa Note in Virginia is:not available
