Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Versa Note Hatchback
1.6 SR w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,441*
Total Cash Price
$10,639
1.6 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,441*
Total Cash Price
$10,639
1.6 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,500*
Total Cash Price
$9,215
1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,109*
Total Cash Price
$8,712
1.6 SL w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,687*
Total Cash Price
$11,812
1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,078*
Total Cash Price
$12,314
1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$23,182*
Total Cash Price
$8,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SR w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$4,901
|Maintenance
|$992
|$869
|$733
|$1,697
|$1,669
|$5,959
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$615
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$823
|Financing
|$573
|$460
|$340
|$213
|$76
|$1,662
|Depreciation
|$3,123
|$998
|$878
|$779
|$699
|$6,476
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,880
|$5,102
|$4,887
|$5,808
|$5,765
|$29,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$4,901
|Maintenance
|$992
|$869
|$733
|$1,697
|$1,669
|$5,959
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$615
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$823
|Financing
|$573
|$460
|$340
|$213
|$76
|$1,662
|Depreciation
|$3,123
|$998
|$878
|$779
|$699
|$6,476
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,880
|$5,102
|$4,887
|$5,808
|$5,765
|$29,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$4,245
|Maintenance
|$859
|$752
|$635
|$1,470
|$1,445
|$5,161
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$532
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$713
|Financing
|$496
|$398
|$295
|$185
|$66
|$1,440
|Depreciation
|$2,705
|$865
|$760
|$674
|$605
|$5,609
|Fuel
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,826
|$4,419
|$4,233
|$5,030
|$4,993
|$25,500
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,013
|Maintenance
|$812
|$711
|$600
|$1,389
|$1,367
|$4,880
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$503
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$674
|Financing
|$469
|$376
|$279
|$175
|$62
|$1,361
|Depreciation
|$2,557
|$817
|$719
|$638
|$572
|$5,303
|Fuel
|$945
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,022
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,453
|$4,178
|$4,002
|$4,756
|$4,721
|$24,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SL w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$5,441
|Maintenance
|$1,101
|$964
|$814
|$1,884
|$1,853
|$6,616
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$682
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$914
|Financing
|$636
|$510
|$378
|$237
|$85
|$1,846
|Depreciation
|$3,467
|$1,108
|$974
|$864
|$776
|$7,190
|Fuel
|$1,282
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,809
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,749
|$5,664
|$5,426
|$6,448
|$6,400
|$32,687
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,673
|Maintenance
|$1,148
|$1,005
|$848
|$1,964
|$1,932
|$6,897
|Repairs
|$579
|$673
|$786
|$922
|$1,076
|$4,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$711
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$953
|Financing
|$663
|$532
|$394
|$247
|$88
|$1,924
|Depreciation
|$3,615
|$1,155
|$1,016
|$901
|$809
|$7,496
|Fuel
|$1,336
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$7,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,121
|$5,905
|$5,657
|$6,722
|$6,672
|$34,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$3,859
|Maintenance
|$781
|$684
|$577
|$1,336
|$1,314
|$4,692
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$484
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$648
|Financing
|$451
|$362
|$268
|$168
|$60
|$1,309
|Depreciation
|$2,459
|$786
|$691
|$613
|$550
|$5,099
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,205
|$4,017
|$3,848
|$4,573
|$4,539
|$23,182
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Versa Note
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Versa Note in Virginia is:not available
