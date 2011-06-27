Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Versa Note Hatchback
1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,379*
Total Cash Price
$9,602
1.6 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,379*
Total Cash Price
$9,602
1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$22,346*
Total Cash Price
$7,561
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$4,888
|Maintenance
|$856
|$718
|$1,821
|$624
|$1,589
|$5,607
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$560
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$768
|Financing
|$517
|$415
|$307
|$192
|$70
|$1,501
|Depreciation
|$3,115
|$857
|$754
|$668
|$599
|$5,994
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,624
|$4,763
|$5,817
|$4,600
|$5,577
|$28,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$4,888
|Maintenance
|$856
|$718
|$1,821
|$624
|$1,589
|$5,607
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$560
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$768
|Financing
|$517
|$415
|$307
|$192
|$70
|$1,501
|Depreciation
|$3,115
|$857
|$754
|$668
|$599
|$5,994
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,624
|$4,763
|$5,817
|$4,600
|$5,577
|$28,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$674
|$565
|$1,434
|$491
|$1,251
|$4,415
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$441
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$605
|Financing
|$407
|$327
|$242
|$151
|$55
|$1,182
|Depreciation
|$2,453
|$675
|$594
|$526
|$472
|$4,720
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,003
|$3,750
|$4,580
|$3,622
|$4,391
|$22,346
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Versa Note
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Versa Note in Virginia is:not available
Legal
