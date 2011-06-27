  1. Home
Used 1990 Nissan Van Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1816
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Combined MPG1816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm137 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 4800 rpm106 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height72.4 in.72.4 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.92.5 in.
Length178.0 in.178.0 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.
