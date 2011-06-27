  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1997 Nissan Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Nissan Truck XE Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Truck
Overview
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.5/286.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3395 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height67.1 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Charcoal Metallic
  • Starfire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Yellow Red Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gold Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Super Black
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
See Truck Inventory

Related Used 1997 Nissan Truck XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles