  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1996 Nissan Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Nissan Truck XE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Truck
Overview
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.5/286.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length174.6 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
See Truck Inventory

Related Used 1996 Nissan Truck XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles