Used 1996 Nissan Truck Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Truck
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height62.0 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length174.6 in.
Width65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Super Black
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
