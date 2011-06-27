  1. Home
Used 1995 Nissan Truck XE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight2805 lbs.
Height62.0 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Cloud White
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Gray Anthracite Pearl Metallic


