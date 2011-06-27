Used 1994 Nissan Truck XE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/318.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length195.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3525 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.7 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Super Black
  • Aztec Red
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Calypso Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
