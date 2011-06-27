  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1994 Nissan Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Nissan Truck Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Truck
Overview
See Truck Inventory
See Truck Inventory
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG191815
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg16/20 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/349.8 mi.254.4/318.0 mi.295.4/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG191815
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.4 l3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm134 hp @ 5200 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Measurements
Length195.5 in.195.5 in.195.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3235 lbs.3525 lbs.3855 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.7.9 in.no
Height62.0 in.66.7 in.67.1 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.1400.0 lbs.1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.116.1 in.116.1 in.
Width65.0 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Calypso Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Super Black
  • Aztec Red
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Calypso Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Red
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Calypso Blue Pearl Metallic
See Truck InventorySee Truck InventorySee Truck Inventory

Related Used 1994 Nissan Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles