Used 1994 Nissan Truck Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Truck
4.3
40 reviews
spark plug record

jasman4, 01/27/2013
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck new in '94 and have driven it almost everyday since. 325,000 miles so far. Two starters and one water pump. No timing belts yet. Finally felt I needed a tuneup at 320,000 miles and the mechanic replaced the well worn original sparkplugs. 22 mpg average.

Report Abuse

Hardbody Rocks

Bernie, 03/09/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I wanted to write this review as I read several before buying this truck. I've owned an 83,89 and 95 Nissan p/u and this is by far the best. This body style is outstanding and I like looking over the hood when I drive it. Currently with 90000 miles I thought it was a risk but after putting an additional 1500 miles on it through ice, mud and snow I would recommend this truck for performance minus comfort due to no cup holder-more than a slight inconvenience. I put 180000 on my 89 p/u and my goal is to put at least 250000 on this one. I makes more sense to repair a great style truck than to own a new one. Gas mileage could be better but with a 94 fun truck, who really cares. Buy one.

Report Abuse

Perfect truck

Chris, 12/06/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I think that the 94'XE Nissan Pickup is not only the coolest truck, but the most durable truck iv'e had. It takes a beating and keeps giving, it handles the dirt roads by my house with performance handling

Report Abuse

This has been a Great Truck

oceanpro, 09/20/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this truck new. The engine although does not have a lot of power is absolutely bullet proof. With almost 180,000 miles she does not burn or leak oil. It starts every time even when its 35 below. I can always depend on this truck. I have driven this truck on the Alcan highway many times. I always do the scheduled maint. but but I never baby my trucks. This is the best truck I have ever owned. If you find one in good shape that has been well maintained BUY IT. I hope to get 500,000 miles out of mine

Report Abuse

Severe Frame Rust

nf, 08/03/2007
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Mechanically ok but severe uncontrollable frame rust will have this vehicle scrapped by next year at less than 90000 miles. Very poor construction. It's reliable and has no body corrosion but the frame has been repaired twice in the last 2 years. Very poorly built vehicle.

Report Abuse
