  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1993 Nissan Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Nissan Truck Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Truck
Overview
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Curb weight2850 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height62.0 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Black Emerald
  • Slate Gray Pearl
  • Vail White
  • Sea Mist Silver
  • Cherry Red Pearl
  • Ultra Red
See Truck Inventory

Related Used 1993 Nissan Truck Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles