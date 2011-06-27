Used 1993 Nissan Truck SE V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length195.5 in.
Curb weight3815 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Sea Mist Silver
  • Black Emerald
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Slate Gray Pearl
  • Cherry Red Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Vail White
