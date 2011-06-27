  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1993 Nissan Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Nissan Truck Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Truck
Overview
See Truck Inventory
See Truck Inventory
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG221815
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg17/21 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/397.5 mi.270.3/333.9 mi.295.4/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG221815
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.45.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.195.5 in.195.5 in.
Curb weight2850 lbs.3175 lbs.3815 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.7.1 in.7.9 in.
Height62.0 in.62.4 in.67.1 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.116.1 in.116.1 in.
Width65.0 in.65.0 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Black Emerald
  • Slate Gray Pearl
  • Vail White
  • Sea Mist Silver
  • Cherry Red Pearl
  • Ultra Red
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Slate Gray Pearl
  • Sea Mist Silver
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Cherry Red Pearl
  • Ultra Red
  • Super Black
  • Vail White
  • Black Emerald
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Sea Mist Silver
  • Black Emerald
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Slate Gray Pearl
  • Cherry Red Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Vail White
See Truck InventorySee Truck InventorySee Truck Inventory

Related Used 1993 Nissan Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles